City Of Orillia Warning Residents Of By-law Officer Impersonation Scam

The City was recently made aware of a concerning incident where a resident was approached at their home by someone posing as a By-law Officer and was asked to provide payment on the spot for an alleged violation related to tall grass and weeds.

Residents are reminded that City of Orillia By-law Officers never collect fine or penalty payments door-to-door. Any legitimate fines or penalties issued through the City must be paid through official channels, including at the Orillia City Centre (50 Andrew St. S.), online via paytickets.ca, or by mail.

All City of Orillia By-law Officers wear distinctive blue uniforms bearing the City’s official logo and carry City-issued identification badges, which they will present upon request. Officers will never request payment in cash or on-site at a residence.

If a resident is approached by someone claiming to be a By-law Officer and requesting immediate payment, they should report the incident immediately to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122.

“Public safety is our top priority, and we want residents to be cautious and informed,” said Shawn Crawford, Director of Legislative, Building, Parking, and Transit Services. “City By-law Officers are always identifiable and follow proper protocols. If something feels off, trust your instincts and report it.”

Residents are reminded to always exercise caution when receiving unsolicited requests for personal information or payments, whether by phone, text, or in person.

For more information about how to recognize legitimate City of Orillia By-law Officers and the proper process for paying fines, call 705-325-2313, email by-law@orillia.ca or visit orillia.ca.