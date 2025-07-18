Muskoka Airport Welcomes New CEO – Maciej Habrych

Muskoka Airport Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Maciej Habrych as the new Chief Executive Officer of Muskoka Airport. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both the airport and the broader Muskoka community. Mr. Habrych is exceptionally well-positioned to lead Muskoka Airport into its next phase of growth and service. Known for his collaborative leadership style and forward-thinking approach, Mr. Habrych is dedicated to creating environments in which both people and organizations can thrive.

“I am honoured to join Muskoka Airport as Chief Executive Officer and to have the opportunity to contribute to such a dynamic and vibrant region,” said Mr. Habrych. “The airport is the gateway to Muskoka’s natural beauty, thriving communities, and economic vitality.”

Muskoka Airport’s story is deeply connected to the growth and evolution of the region. From humble beginnings, it has developed into a vital hub for travel, commerce, and emergency services.

“Looking ahead, we are confident that Mr. Habrych’s leadership will inspire innovation, foster inclusivity, and position Muskoka Airport as a model of excellence in the aviation industry,” said Donald MacKay, Chair of the Muskoka Airport Inc.

Mr. Habrych’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Muskoka Airport, following its recent approval and implementation to a Municipal Services Corporation (MSC), known as Muskoka Airport Inc. This new structure will allow for more operational independence and the flexibility to make business decisions more quickly. With his extensive experience, Mr. Habrych is poised to lead the organization toward a future defined by innovation, sustainability, and continued success.