Partnership Improves Non-Urgent Patient Transfers Between Hospital Sites In Muskoka

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is pleased to announce a partnership with RNR Patient Transfer for a dedicated transport vehicle stationed at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital site.

One of the largest private transfer companies in Ontario, RNR Patient Transfer Service Inc. is providing timely access for patient care needs through non-urgent transportation as determined necessary by the care team.

This dedicated transportation service has been operating Monday through Friday since mid-May, improving efficiency of patient transfers between the Bracebridge and Huntsville sites and elsewhere through a vehicle solely dedicated to Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare’s patients’ needs.

From June 1 to mid-July, the dedicated transfer vehicle has completed 34 booked transfers. Of these 34, 71% have been from South Muskoka with the other 29% being from Huntsville.

“We are excited to be a part of the MAHC community and are hopeful that we can become more accessible and available to make things easier for the hospitals’ staff and also support the residents of Muskoka,” says Colin Knox, Operations Manager for RNR Patient Transfer Services Inc. “Our goal is to provide reliable, compassionate service that enhances the overall patient experience and helps streamline care delivery across MAHC’s catchment area.”