Playground Progress In Parry Sound: Cherry Street Playground Now Open, Booth Park Transformation Continues

The Town of Parry Sound is thrilled to share exciting developments in our Playground Replacement Program! Cherry Street Playground is now welcoming visitors with open arms, as we continue our efforts toward the transformation at Booth Park Playground.

Adventure Awaits:

Cherry Street Playground: Now open! We invite everyone to experience the vibrant new play structures and amenities that await you at this rejuvenated space.

Waubuno Playground: Open and ready for your visit! Come enjoy our community space designed for fun and leisure.

William Playground: Open! This welcoming park continues to serve as a community hub, offering a space for outdoor enjoyment.

Booth Park Playground: Undergoing replacement as part of our ongoing efforts to revitalize community play areas. While closed, exciting changes are on the horizon, promising a fantastic transformation.

The journey of enhancements continues, next at Mission Park, leading up to a celebrated conclusion at the Waterfront Trail.

Community Collaboration:

A heartfelt thank you to the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation for their invaluable support in these transformative projects. We sincerely appreciate our community’s patience and enthusiasm as we evolve these spaces into vibrant places for play and gathering. Stay tuned for further updates as we work to make Parry Sound a more joyful place to live and play – one park at a time.

Exciting transformations are underway, Parry Sound