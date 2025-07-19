Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision In Bracebridge

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one driver with impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision in Bracebridge.

On July 14, 2025 at 4:20 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers along with Muskoka Paramedic Services, responded to reports of a singe-vehicle collision that occurred on Carlsmount Road in Bracebridge. A member of the public came upon the collision after the vehicle had left the roadway and collided with a tree, the occupants then fled the scene.

Police were able to locate the occupants and arrested and charged 40-year-old Shekhar Phogat of Brampton, ON with Impaired Operation and Failure/Refusal to Comply with Demand (breath). He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 19, 2025 to answer to his charges.

Impaired driving continues to be a significant factor affecting the safety of Muskoka roads. If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.