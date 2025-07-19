Muskoka Lakes Resident Charged With Impaired On A Motorcycle

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged the driver of a motorcycle with impaired driving in Muskoka Lakes Township.

On July 14, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to concerns from members of the public about a motorcycle operator who had fallen off of his motorcycle in Torrance, Muskoka Lakes Township. Officers attended and with the assistance of the public, located the motorcycle operator nearby.

Police arrested and charged 47-year-old Jeffery Marion of Muskoka Lakes Twp with Impaired Operation and Over 80, along with several Highway Traffic Act Offences. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 2, 2025 to answer to his charges.

Impaired driving continues to be a significant factor affecting the safety of Muskoka roads. If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.