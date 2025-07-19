Lake Rosseau Masterpiece: Nearly 4 Acres of Unrivalled Luxury With 450 Feet of Pristine Shoreline

Nestled on the shores of Lake Rosseau, this extraordinary property invites you to experience lakeside living at its absolute finest. Nearly 4 acres of unparalleled beauty awaits, offering panoramic views and over 450 feet of pristine shoreline, a true haven for those seeking tranquility and recreation.

Explore the beautifully landscaped grounds and relax in the water’s edge gazebo with breathtaking vistas. A sprawling sun deck beckons for leisurely afternoons, while the waterfront transforms into an entertainer’s paradise. A putting green, stone patios, and multi-zoned speaker system create the perfect backdrop for unforgettable gatherings, both day & night. As dusk settles, enjoy sound and nightscape light systems, creating the perfect ambiance for an unforgettable experience with friends and family. The excitement continues out back, where a garage/sports court complex awaits. Work up a sweat in the full gym and challenge friends to a game on the multi-sports court or Olympic volleyball court. Afterwards, unwind in the outdoor entertaining area, complete with a stone patio, fire pit, and soothing sounds of the lake, or head inside to the full bar and seating area.

Steps from the water’s edge, thanks to a grandfathered setback, the completely renovated cottage invites you to relax and entertain in style. The open concept living space is bathed in natural light, with walls of sliding doors seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living. A chef’s kitchen, featuring a large island and commercial oven, inspires culinary creations, while the dining room, with a custom stone fireplace, sets the scene for intimate gatherings. The living room, with its own custom fireplace, is an oasis of comfort and relaxation. Five bedrooms, including a luxurious master ensuite, provide ample accommodation for family and friends.

Every detail has been carefully considered to create a truly exceptional retreat.

