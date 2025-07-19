Muskoka Rallies Behind The Creation Of A New Health Hub In Gravenhurst

This week, more than 100 residents gathered at the Gravenhurst Opera House for a community Town Hall focused on the creation of a new Health Hub in the community to deliver much-needed primary care.

“Our community is facing primary care crisis and doing nothing is not an option,” said Bruce Hemphill, Chair of The Gravenhurst Health Hub Steering Committee. “We’re coming together – with care providers, and government – to bring to life an innovative yet practical solution for all of Muskoka.

The town hall was hosted by the Gravenhurst Health Hub Steering Committee, a grassroots volunteer group, established to spearhead the creation of a new 12,000 square foot space for primary care providers, nurses, pharmacists, dietitians, and mental health workers to provide care to all residents.

Attendees had the opportunity to engage directly with six expert panelists (Dr. Pauline Pariser, Bruce Hemphill, Dr. Keith Cross, Dr. Mark Baerlocher, Dr. Howard Abrams, and Trish Mintz) who presented on the primary care crisis currently affecting Gravenhurst and the surrounding region.

The Town of Gravenhurst has already committed $200,000 in funding, with unanimous support of Council. The District of Muskoka Health Services Committee will be considering the group’s request for funding at its meeting on July 24th. The group has also requested capital funding from the Province and is awaiting a response.

The Steering Committee is aiming to begin construction this Fall and will continue to consult the community as it advances planning for the Health Hub.

About the Gravenhurst Health Hub

Gravenhurst and area are severely under-resourced in primary care providers and allied health professionals. Over 6,000 residents—almost half of the population—do not have a local family physician or nurse practitioner, leaving them without essential care and having to travel long distances or utilize the hospital emergency department.

The goal is to create a convenient healthcare home in South Muskoka for all residents that provides expanded access to a full continuum of health and social services in one multi-service, multi-function space. The project aims to renovate and complete over 12,000 square feet of space located on the second floor of the Family Health Team in Gravenhurst.

The project is set out in three phases, with construction hopefully starting this Fall. The new space could accommodate enough primary care providers and interprofessional team members—nurses, pharmacists, dietitians, mental health workers—to provide care to all residents, as well as introduce new programs such as a visiting specialist program, diagnostic imaging, after hours care and possibly a new primary care teaching clinic.

The Gravenhurst Health Hub Steering Committee (a partnership between the Rotary Club of Gravenhurst) and its five subcommittees is comprised of over 40 community volunteers who have been spearheading this project, hosting fundraising events and raising awareness.