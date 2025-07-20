Anishinabek Police Service Launches New Online Incident Reporting For A Safer Community

The Anishinabek Police Service (APS) is proud to announce the launch of a new online reporting tool for the prompt and secure reporting of non-emergency crimes. This tool – available on their newly launched website – will make it more convenient for members of our communities to report non-urgent crimes to police, including:

property theft

vandalism

fraud

driving complaints that are not in progress

gas drive-off

shoplifting

nuisance dog

The new online reporting tool:

enables residents to report non-emergency situations to police anytime, from anywhere;

improves accessibility by serving as a user-friendly interface, available 24/7, 365 days a year; and

alleviates pressure on emergency communication lines and allows frontline police resources to be allocated to urgent community needs.

To report a non-emergency crime, visit our website. Click the gold “Report Online” button in the top right corner of the site and follow these simple steps:

Select Incident Type: Choose the relevant category for the incident. Fill Out the Report: Provide necessary details about the incident. Submit & Receive Confirmation: Obtain an email confirmation of your report.

Each report will be assigned to an officer for follow-up action.

Contributing to a Safer Anishinabek Nation

Online reporting is intended to provide an alternate non-emergency reporting option for community members. You may continue to use other non-emergency reporting options including calling your local detachment or our non-emergency number. For emergencies including serious crimes in progress, please call 9-1-1.

Please know that APS social media platforms are not monitored and should not be used for the initial reporting of crimes.

“The vision of the Anishinabek Police Service is Ganaweniim Anishinabek – protecting our people. Our partnership with Rubicon to develop this online reporting tool underscores our commitment to enhance public safety and service delivery through the use of technology. Our communities have asked for a more convenient way to engage us to report non-emergencies. This tool delivers that solution.” ~ Deputy Chief Julie Craddock