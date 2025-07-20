Autism, Advocacy And Empowerment: Gillian Finds Community At Waypoint

When Gillian Martin arrived at Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care earlier this year, they brought with them not only a complex mix of challenges, but also an extraordinary capacity for insight and connection.

At 29, Gillian — who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns — has faced more than their share of hurdles, including autism, anxiety and depression. Through it all, however, they have emerged as an advocate for mental health care and community.

Gillian has long navigated a world that often struggled to understand their needs, especially the sensory challenges that are central to their autism: “There’s a very limited number of foods I’m able to eat,” they explained. “And sounds like construction or a vacuum cleaner or a fire alarm are very overwhelming for me. And smells like perfume.”

These sensitivities made school and social situations difficult, yet Gillian persevered, graduating high school and even taking some university courses. Following university, there were some challenges: “It got harder to go out and do new things,” they recalled. “I just wanted to be in my room. I really retreated from the world.”

Gillian’s path to Waypoint began with a referral from a psychiatrist and social worker at St. Joseph’s Healthcare in Hamilton. They were admitted to the Bayview Program for Dual Diagnosis, which supports individuals with both a developmental disability and mental health needs. It’s a program that has made a big impact on Gillian.

“I feel more able to advocate for myself,” they said, reflecting on their growth. “I feel like I found a real community. There’s a real sense of, like, a small town. I feel real affection for Bayview and, even when I get discharged, I’ll still in a sense be part of that community.”

One of the program’s strengths is its flexibility. For Gillian, the ability to move at their own pace and tailor programming to their interests has been key. They draw a lot of enjoyment from watching the National Geographic channel, crafting, listening to music and having conversations.

Waypoint’s blend of therapy, medication and compassionate care has allowed Gillian to begin imagining a future shaped by purpose. Looking ahead, they are passionate about becoming an advocate — not only for those on the autism spectrum, but also for the non-binary and 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

They’re also considering starting a blog, writing a book, or launching a YouTube or Twitch channel to amplify their message: listen to the voices of people who are disabled: “That’s what support ultimately comes down to — listening to people and trying to get as much out of the communication as you can.”

At Waypoint, we are proud to be part of Gillian’s story. Their journey is a powerful reminder of what is possible when care is personalized, when community is authentic, and when every voice is truly heard.