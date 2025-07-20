Boating Accident Leaves Swimmer Fighting For His Life And Operator Faces Impaired Charges

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a boating collision that occurred on Skeleton Lake in Muskoka Lakes Township that sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On July 19, 2025, just before 5:00 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers along with Muskoka EMS and Muskoka Lakes Fire Department, received several emergency calls from members of the public reporting that there had been a boating collision on Skeleton Lake in Muskoka Lakes Township near Skeleton Lake Road 5. Callers reported that a boat had collided with a swimmer and people on shore had managed to bring the victim out of the water. First responders were on scene quickly and the victim, a 22-year-old Georgina man, was rushed to hospital and further transported by air to a Toronto area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police located the operator of the vessel and have arrested and charged 39-year-old Richard Moore of Niagara Falls, ON with the following:

Impaired Operation Causing Bodily Harm

Failure/Refusal to Comply with Demand (breath) – Bodily Harm

Fail to Stop at Accident Resulting in Bodily Harm

Failure to Comply with Release Order

He was held in custody and will appear for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Sunday, July 20, 2025.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information of any kind, including footage from home surveillance systems, to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You may also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Impaired driving continues to be a significant factor affecting the safety of Muskoka roads. If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.