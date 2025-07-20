Heavy Police Presence Expected In Huntsville For The Canada’s Premiers’ Meeting

The Town of Huntsville and surrounding Muskoka region will see a noticeable increase in police presence from July 20 to 23, 2025, as Ontario hosts the annual Council of the Federation Summer Meeting at Deerhurst Resort.

This annual meeting brings together Canada’s Premiers. Due to the nature of the event and the attendance of high-profile officials, enhanced security measures will be in place to ensure the safety of all participants and the general public.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is collaborating with local, provincial, and federal partners to maintain public safety and minimize disruptions. An increased police presence will be observed in the area.

Residents and guests visiting Deerhurst Resort should be aware of possible traffic delays and limited parking in the area and surrounding routes, as well as increased security measures at and around the event venue. Everyone is encouraged to plan ahead, follow posted signage, and remain patient during any delays.

The OPP thanks the public for their cooperation and understanding during this period of heightened security.

For more information about the conference, visit: https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1005997/premier-doug-ford-invites-canadas-premiers-to-summer-meeting-in-muskoka