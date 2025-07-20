City Of Orillia Launches Public Art Pilot Project: Call To Artists For Traffic Cabinet Wrap Designs

The City of Orillia is inviting artists to submit proposals for original designs to be featured on select traffic cabinet wraps as part of a new public art pilot project.

The initiative aims to enhance the City’s streetscapes by transforming three traffic cabinets into vibrant, visually engaging works of public art. Selected designs will contribute to the beautification of key corridors while celebrating Orillia’s creativity, culture, and community identity.

“Orillia continues to find creative ways to celebrate the arts and support local talent,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “This pilot project is a great example of how everyday infrastructure can be reimagined to reflect our community’s identity, while also generating economic value by creating vibrant public spaces that draw visitors.”

For the inaugural traffic cabinet wrap project, artists are invited to reflect on the theme “Orillia is…”

“The fill-in-the-blank theme is intended to spark creative reflection on the City’s identity — past, present, and future,” said Allie Bradford, Culture Coordinator. “Submissions may be literal, symbolic, abstract, or narrative, and can highlight personal connections, cultural heritage, natural beauty, or everyday moments that define life in Orillia.”

Selected designs will be installed at the following locations:

Colborne Street West & West Street South

Coldwater Road West & Patrick Street

University Avenue at the Costco entrance

The call is open to all artists. Preference may be given to those who work or reside in the City of Orillia, Chippewas of Rama First Nation, or the Townships of Oro-Medonte, Severn, or Ramara. An honorarium of $500 will be awarded to each selected artist in recognition of their contribution. The deadline for submissions is Monday, Aug. 18, 2025 at noon. For full submission guidelines and to apply, visit orillia.ca/PublicArt.

Let your creativity help shape the visual identity of Orillia’s streetscapes and leave a lasting artistic legacy in the heart of the city.