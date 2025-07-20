Crews Battle House Fire On Wellington Street In Bracebridge

On Sunday July 20th around 9:30 a.m, Bracebridge Fire Department Stations one and two were dispatched to a report of a house on fire in the area of Wellington St and Santa’s Village Road.

Six fire apparatus and approximately 30 firefighters were on scene to battle the fire.

Two occupants of the home safety evacuated the residence after hearing the smoke alarms activate. The home suffered significant damage but is believed to be insured. One occupant suffered a minor injury to their ankle.

A Bracebridge Fire Investigator is on site. The fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Residents are reminded that working smoke alarms save lives. In this case the owner of the property was diligent in ensuring they had working smoke alarms installed on all levels of the home.