Road Safety Laws Lag Adoption Of Personal E-Bikes And E-Scooters, CAA Study Finds

As sales of electric bicycles and scooters rise across Canada, a new study released by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) reveals gaps in safety regulations, data collection, and public awareness, while also noting that shared mobility fleets operate with stricter rules and can be a positive example for change.

The study, commissioned by CAA and conducted by the Traffic Injury Research Foundation (TIRF), surveys how governments are regulating e-bikes and e-scooters, and presents findings of Canadian and international research into potential road safety risks associated with the use of these devices. The findings provide much-needed guidance for all levels of government.

“E-bikes and e-scooters offer Canadians a convenient, accessible, and affordable option to get around,” says Ian Jack, vice-president, public affairs, CAA National. “But their rapid adoption is in some cases outpacing the rules meant to keep all road users safe.”

The report reveals six key findings:

Regulatory gaps – Many jurisdictions have yet to establish road safety rules for e-bikes and e-scooters, such as speed limits or permitted riding areas. Shared-use fleets are ahead on safety – Public e-bike and e-scooter share programs often abide by stricter regulations and safety measures than personal devices, including geofencing, speed limits and higher minimum rider age. Need for continued public education – Safety information and guidance is limited. As a leader in road safety advocacy, CAA provides information on e-bikes and e-scooters on our website and promotes safety tips to road users. Limited safety research – Understanding of the potential risks associated with these devices remains incomplete. Data gaps – Official collision data is inconsistent and often lacks key details, including recording whether an e-bike or e-scooter was involved. Battery and modification risks – Uncertified imports of lithium-ion batteries and speed alterations can increase risks of fire and injury hazards for personally-owned devices. High operating standards mitigate these potential risks for shared fleets.

These findings underscore the report’s recommendation that jurisdictions review existing policies and make sure they have basic road safety rules for e-bikes and e-scooters—such as speed limits and sidewalk restrictions.

“It’s critical that municipalities and stakeholders consult when developing riding regulations. Key considerations for designating riding areas should include existing infrastructure,” says Robyn Robertson, TIRF President & CEO. “Typical speeds of micromobility devices differ from other modes of transport, meaning designating appropriate riding areas is necessary to mitigate conflicts between these modes.”

Where regulations exist, there is encouraging alignment, offering a strong foundation for others to build on. International studies show that sidewalk use is a leading cause of e-scooter injuries, which likely explains why many jurisdictions in this study have banned e-bikes and e-scooters from sidewalks.

The study also highlights that in many regions, public micromobility share fleets are subject to stricter rules than personal devices. One CAA club, BCAA owns and operates Evolve E-Bike & E-Scooter Share for a growing number of municipalities. Evolve has worked closely with BC communities to proactively address what’s highlighted in the CAA report.

“CAA is urging jurisdictions to share information and work together to keep pace with this fast-evolving field,” says Jack. “The often-stricter rules and safety measures for shared fleets set good safety standards and there is opportunity to apply these more consistently across personal devices to help create clarity.”

Available data on the safety risks of these relatively new micromobility devices is sparse. However, based on the research available, the study found the most common injuries can be more severe than for non-electric bicycles because they often happen at higher speeds.

“Because of the potential for injury, setting clear rules for personal devices similar to many shared fleets, around speed limits and where e-bikes and e-scooters can be used should be a top priority,” says Jack.

Unless a motor vehicle is part of the collision, there is very little likelihood an incident involving an e-scooter or e-bike will even be recorded.

“We need more and better data collection on collisions involving e-bikes and e-scooters,” says Jack. “Without it, we can’t identify trends that increase potential risk to riders—and without those insights, we miss the opportunity to shape smarter laws that help prevent collisions and injuries.”

To learn more about the findings and recommendations, access the full study here.

CAA’s 5 tips for safe riding on e-bikes and e-scooters: