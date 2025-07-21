OPP Called To A Disturbance Near Hwy. 12 In Orillia

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was called to a disturbance overnight near Highway 12 South in Orillia.

On July 20, 2025, shortly before 10:00 p.m., officers from Orillia OPP were dispatched to a disturbance call at a local business near West Street South and Highway 12 South in the City of Orillia. Officers arrived at scene and located all the parties involved. The Orillia Major Crime Unit (MCU) along with the Orillia OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) were called in to assist with the investigation. The Orillia OPP determined that there was no threat to public safety, and it is believed to have been an isolated incident.

If you have information about this investigation or cell phone footage please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and reference E250965357 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.