One Person Fighting For Their Life After A Collision On Gravenhurst Parkway

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in Gravenhurst.

On July 21, 2025, at 7:10 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers along with Muskoka Paramedic Services, responded to an emergency call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Gravenhurst Parkway in Gravenhurst. The pedestrian, a 46-year-old Gravenhurst man, was transported to hospital and further transported by air to a Toronto area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Gravenhurst Parkway was closed to traffic for several hours but has since re-opened.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E) team is assisting with the ongoing investigation and police are asking anyone with information to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You may also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.