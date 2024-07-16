Huntsville Festival Of The Arts Announces Full Programming For The 2024 Nuit Blanche North: Sponsored By TD Bank

Nuit Blanche North returns this weekend for one night only on July 20th. Now in its 12th year, the free signature event will once again fill downtown Huntsville with 30 different activities and performances by over 100 local and visiting artists.

As in past years the fun gets underway at 8pm and the evening will run to early Sunday morning. Whether you come and experience the whole event or just drop in and enjoy a few aspects of it you can be sure that it will be the most interesting night of the summer.

Music will figure prominently with a 9pm performance in River Mill Park by My Son the Hurricane, a multi-horn, multi-drummer, multi-singer brass-funk beast from Niagara, ON. The Town Docks Amphitheatre will also feature music guaranteed to have you dancing with a line-up that includes Canada’s biggest & most diverse party brass outfit SHOUT! The Band (8pm), Legendary electric violinist Dr. Draw (9pm) and returning favourites The Rider Raiders (10pm).

Buskers will be in abundance with Kiki Totally Outrageous, The Circus Drummer & Tex Rexman all offering performances throughout the evening and will join forces at 11pm to host the annual fire show at the Town Docks. There will be plenty of aerial performances as well with Hercinia Arts presenting their hilarious show “Construction Guys” in the River Mill Park Parking Lot and local artists Ascension Aerials offering ongoing performances on Main St. Of course, Nuit Blanche North wouldn’t be complete without Silver Elvis who will be shaking his hips throughout the night.

There will be lots of activities to participate in. Hannah Shira Naiman will be leading Techno Square Dancing sessions at 8pm & 10pm on Main Street. Muskoka Highlands Academy will host the Yeti Lab Construction Yard inviting participants to build great things together. Science North will be on hand with activities that both entertain and educate. Visit the interactive hoops and juggling zone, jump into the community drum circle, have your face painted or join the puppet parades with the Department of Illumination departing at 8:30pm & 10:30pm.

There will also be plenty of local representation with over 60 artists and community members creating original works including the Huntsville Theatre Company, Mary Spring & Terri Howell, Sam Sullivan of Red Pine Art Supplies, Pam Carnochan, Pamela Steel, Nancy Hunter, and a special participatory print making activity led by Big Print Muskoka, a new collective including Christina MacBean, Elise Muller, Karen Gray and Dawn Huddlestone. Visiting artists Elena Martoglio will facilitate the creation of mosaics, while Denise Mabee offers the opportunity to create paper shoes that express your identity.

NbN offers a feast for the eyes. Lightsweetcrude presents an ever evolobing projection performance. Event favourite Marc Walter presents an explosive phoenix made from woven branches. Finally Jillian Peever and Corinne Penstone of the S.P.A.C.E. offer an interactive dance performance in Coles Art Market.

Speaking of feasts, be sure to visit the food and beverage garden in River Mill park where the Banger will be serving up savoury dishes and Canvas Brewery will be serving cold beverages.

Main St. will be closed to traffic between Centre St. and Brunel starting at 4pm on July 20th . River Mill Parking lot will be closed starting at 6am on the same day. All will reopen to regular use by 4am on July 21, 2024.

There is a surprise around every corner and a lot of fun for all ages. Best of all, the event is free, partially through the support of TD Bank and Downtown Huntsville BIA. Nuit Blanche North is part of the Huntsville Festival’s 32nd anniversary season. Check out the entire lineup at www.huntsvillefestival.ca