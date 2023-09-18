RVH Launches Survey To Help Shape Future Of Healthcare In The Region

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) invites community members to Imagine the Possibilities and participate in its strategic planning process by completing a short online survey. This is the opportunity for the public to have an impact on the direction healthcare will go in the future, what services and programs should be offered and how RVH can meet the needs of the people of this region. Your voice matters!

Community input is an important part of the process and will be used to inform a new strategic plan and vision for healthcare in the region. This survey comes as part of a second phase of community consultation, a process which was launched at the beginning of June. Feedback from the many diverse residents, groups and organizations that live and work in the region is essential to ensure the plan is reflective of the differing needs, realities, and priorities of the community.

“We really appreciate the feedback received so far and are eager to keep the momentum going,” says Gail Hunt, RVH President and CEO. “This is an opportunity for the community to share their thoughts, and we look forward to hearing from even more people in the coming weeks.”

To complete the survey click here or visit RVH’s website rvh.on.ca.