Home For Sale In Muskoka Lakes Destroyed By Fire

A firefighter was taken to hospital with a leg injury after an early morning house fire on Sunday in Muskoka Lakes.

Fire crews arrived at 5:15 a.m. to a house on Windermere Road that was fully engulfed in flames. A fallen power line at the rear of the property is believed to have caused the fire.

Close to twenty firefighters battled the blaze from four stations – Windermere/Raymond, Port Carling, Minett and Milford Bay. Crews worked until 3 p.m. to contain the blaze.

With no water source close by, crews had to shuttle water in from several kilometres away, and use several buckets of foam at the height of the fire.

Crews were able to save a trailer and a garage on the property, however the large single-story residence was destroyed.

The fire department would like to thank motorists in the area who had to detour, due to road closures to shuttle water in.

Damage is estimated at $600,000. There was no one home at the time of the fire.