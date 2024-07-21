Black Tie Event Raises $60,000 For South Muskoka Hospital Foundation

Earlier this spring the Rotary Club of Bracebridge Muskoka Lakes held their 22nd Annual Fundraiser Gala. This year guests enjoyed a black tie Academy Awards themed soiree, with proceeds supporting the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation.

The annual event typically raises between $20,000-$30,000 to support local charities and

community programs. This year the club set a hefty goal of $60,000 in order to help

purchase a portable ultrasound machine for the hospital. “It was a big goal but we were

determined we could make it happen and each member of our Rotary Club went above

and beyond to ensure the success of our goal.” says Gala Committee Chair Chelsey Penrice.

And successful they were.

The record breaking year was a resounding success raising $83,500 for the hospital.

Rotarians surprised Foundation and hospital staff with the incredible news during a

double-cheque presentation last week.

“I am floored by their success.” says Executive Director Leah Walker, “We are so grateful

to Rotary and the many businesses that sponsored the event, and community members

that attended. You are truly making a difference for patient care in South Muskoka.”