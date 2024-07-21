InsureMyTrip Offers Expert Advice On Preparing For Mid-Flight Turbulence And Weather-Related Issues

As unpredictable weather events and sudden turbulence continue to affect air travel, the experts at InsureMyTrip.ca, Canada’s rapidly growing travel insurance comparison website, emphasize the importance of preparation.

While it’s impossible to predict or prevent these issues, travellers can take proactive steps to ensure their safety and peace of mind. From staying buckled during flights to considering an All-Inclusive travel insurance plan, these measures can help mitigate risks and manage the impact of travel disruptions.

Preparing for Extreme Turbulence

Turbulence can happen suddenly and unexpectedly – causing serious injuries. To avoid injury during turbulence, passengers should:

Stay Buckled – Even if the pilot has turned off the seatbelt sign, passengers should stay buckled whenever in their seat.





Listen to Safety Information – While travellers may be tempted to zone out during the flight attendant's safety briefing, it's important to pay attention to know what to do in the event there is turbulence or an emergency landing.





– While travellers may be tempted to zone out during the flight attendant’s safety briefing, it’s important to pay attention to know what to do in the event there is turbulence or an emergency landing. Consider Travel Insurance – In the event a traveller is injured during turbulence, and needs to seek medical attention, a policy may help cover medical bills associated with that injury.

Travel Insurance and Weather-related Issues

Extreme weather has been wreaking havoc across the country and around the globe – damaging homes and popular destinations, delaying/cancelling flights, and making for unpleasant vacations.

While travellers can’t prevent weather-related vacation issues, travel insurance can help make dealing with them a lot less stressful by potentially providing coverage, including:

Trip Cancellation or Interruption: If your scheduled carrier is delayed by weather conditions or a natural disaster, and you decide not to continue your trip, travel insurance may cover the unused portion of your trip and provide subsistence allowance up to the maximum limit.

Cruise Cancellation or Interruption: In the event your cruise is cancelled before departure or interrupted after departure due to mechanical failure, grounding, quarantine, or repositioning of the ship due to weather or natural disasters, there may coverage for the airline change fee or transportation allowance for unused airfare, whichever is less.

Missed Connections: Delays caused by private automobile or common carrier issues, including weather, may be covered. Benefits may include coverage for the unused portion of your trip, up to the maximum limit for the subsistence allowance.

Uninhabitable Residences: If a natural disaster renders your or your travelling companion’s principal residence uninhabitable, insurance may provide coverage.

Uninhabitable Destination Accommodations: Should a natural disaster make your or your travelling companion’s destination accommodations uninhabitable, there may be coverage.

Each travel insurance plan may offer something different, so, it’s important to read several sections to see what is and is not covered when a weather-related incident occurs.