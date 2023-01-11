Two Gravenhurst Residents Charged With Drug Related Offenses

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

On Tuesday January 10, 2023 at 8:45 p.m. a Bracebridge OPP officer was on general patrol in the town of Gravenhurst and conducted a traffic stop on Bethune Drive.

The officer soon entered into an investigation into the presence of illegal drugs and subsequently arrested and charged 36 year-old Terri Fleger and 46 year-old Kyle Buker, both of Gravenhurst, with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking X 2.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 17, 2023 to answer to their charges.

Three People From Gravenhurst Face Drug Charges

Gravenhurst Resident Charged With Drug Possession Again

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here