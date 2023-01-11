Two Gravenhurst Residents Charged With Drug Related Offenses

On Tuesday January 10, 2023 at 8:45 p.m. a Bracebridge OPP officer was on general patrol in the town of Gravenhurst and conducted a traffic stop on Bethune Drive.

The officer soon entered into an investigation into the presence of illegal drugs and subsequently arrested and charged 36 year-old Terri Fleger and 46 year-old Kyle Buker, both of Gravenhurst, with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking X 2.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 17, 2023 to answer to their charges.