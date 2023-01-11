Bracebridge Couple Charged After Leaving $11k In Drugs At Hotel

A Bracebridge area couple face several charges after more than $11,000 worth of drugs was accidentally left in a Guelph hotel room.

On New Year’s Day, the Guelph police were called to a north-end hotel. Staff advised they had searched a room after guests checked out and found a sock which appeared to be stuffed with controlled substances. The sock was examined by police and found to contain quantities of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and prescription opioids with an estimated value of $11,100.

On Tuesday a male and female were arrested by police in another jurisdiction and returned to Guelph. A 34-year-old male and 31-year-old female, both from the Bracebridge area, each face five counts of possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.

They were held to appear in a Guelph bail court Wednesday.

The names of the accused were not released.