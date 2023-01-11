Township Of Muskoka Lakes Hosting Transportation Master Plan Public Information Centre

On Tuesday January 31st, 2023 at 6:30 pm, the Township of Muskoka Lakes will be holding a Public Information Centre (PIC) for the development of our Transportation Master Plan. This is an ideal opportunity for stakeholders to learn more and get involved with the process to develop this plan.

In the fall of 2022, the Township of Muskoka Lakes began working with RJ Burnside and Associates to develop a Transportation Master Plan (TMP). The TMP will create a safe and reliable transportation system within the Township. This master plan will strive to address the needs of all stakeholders, creating a vision for all modes of transportation.

“If you have concerns over transportation in the Township, you are encouraged to become involved,” said Mayor Peter Kelley. “This Master Plan will help to guide infrastructure decisions for many years to come.”

The Study will identify transportation network constraints and opportunities as well as required infrastructure improvements/expansions to ensure the continued safe and efficient movement of people and goods through the Township. The TMP will form the basis of Township objectives to guide future transportation decisions. The TMP will also include the development of transportation infrastructure that align with the vision and goals identified in the Township’s existing and ongoing plans/strategies.

The Public Information Centre will take place on Zoom. Please visit this Event Brite link to register or find more information on Engage Muskoka Lakes.