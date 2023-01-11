Get Ready For Freezing Rain Possible Tonight Into Thursday Morning

Special weather statement issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Current details:

Freezing rain possible tonight into Thursday morning.

Hazard:

Freezing rain.

Untreated surfaces such roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy or slippery.

Timing:

After midnight tonight into Thursday morning.

Discussion:

Periods of light snow may become mixed with freezing rain or ice pellets after midnight tonight and continue into Thursday morning.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.