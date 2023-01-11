Community Improvement Plan Now Open For Applications In Gravenhurst

Businesses and property owners can now submit their application for the 2023 intake of the Community Improvement Plan (CIP)!

The program assists property and business owners within the Community Improvement Area through several grant programs that all assist in the costs of improving the look and viability of the community. The program has contributed over $600,000.00 in grants and leveraged almost $11 Million in local investment since 2012.

During the Committee of the Whole meeting on December 21st, 2021, council passed a By-Law expanding the current Community Improvement Plan to include the Muskoka Wharf and the Bay Street Corridor. Properties located within these new areas can apply for any of the available grants offered by the Municipality.

At the Committee of the whole meeting on December 20th, 2022, Council approved all grant categories to be open with a special emphasis on the Downtown of Tomorrow grant for the 2023 program which supports the digital and technological advances of a building, that includes security cameras. “One important goal of our CIP program is to help develop a safer community, and this grant provides that much needed support,” says Mayor Heidi Lorenz.

The Community Improvement Plan provides targeted investment support to businesses and property owners within the urban core. “As we move forward from the great challenge that was forced on the community from the pandemic, the expansion of the boundaries and sustained investment into this program provides additional assistance for business and property owners with desired development projects. With all grant categories available, this offers the greatest degree of support for business, building and property improvements that ultimately creates a safe and cohesive community,” added Amy Taylor, Manager of Economic Development.

Available grant categories for 2023:

Building Façade Improvement Grant (Main/Front Façade)

Building Façade Improvement Grant (Rear or Side Wall)

Downtown Tomorrow Digital Improvement Grant

Landscaping and Property Improvement Grant

Outdoor Patio Grant

Planning Application Fee and Building Permit Fee Grant

Planning and Design Grant

Structural Improvement Grant

Signage Improvements Grant

Residential Conversion/Rehabilitation Grant

Heritage Restoration Grant

Development Charge rebate

Tax Increment Grant

Heritage Property Tax Relief

Completed applications must be received before 4:00 PM on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Interested applicants are encouraged to make an appointment with the Economic Development team for assistance with their application and to ensure all criteria are met prior to submission. For project assistance and application inquiries, please reach out to Economic Development Coordinator Nicole Hilton at 705-687-3412 ext. 2265 or Nicole.hilton@gravenhurst.ca.

Additional information can be found at www.gravenhurst.ca/cip or by contacting the Economic Development team.