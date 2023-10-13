OPP Report Deadly Thanksgiving Long Weekend

Four people lost their lives in separate motor vehicle collisions on Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-patrolled roads and one boater was killed over the Thanksgiving long weekend, as the OPP joined Canadian policing partners to conduct Operation Impact.

Over and above the tragic and preventable loss of life, thousands of drivers posed a threat to the safety of road users throughout the province, with the OPP laying 7,953 charges during the national traffic enforcement initiative.

Speeding was the most prevalent traffic violation, with 4,829 speeding charges and 86 stunt driving/racing charges laid. Drivers (and some passengers) were fined for 283 seatbelt offences. One hundred and thirty one (131) impaired driving and 60 distracted driving charges were among the serious offences for which drivers were held to account over the four-day campaign.

Motorists are reminded that traffic laws are designed to prevent collisions, injuries and fatalities and that they are only effective if drivers comply with them.

The OPP is committed its Provincial Traffic Safety Strategy and its overall goal of saving lives on roads, waterways and trails.

Operation Impact is led by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, in support of Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025.