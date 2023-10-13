TLDSB Improves Scores On EQAO Assessments

On October 12, the Education Quality and Assessment Office (EQAO) released the latest results for school boards in Ontario from the 2022-2023 school year. Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) is pleased to share the results Grade 3, 6, 9, and 10 students have made in all areas of EQAO assessments.

The results in Grades 3 and 6 have increased considerably since the previous year in all three areas: reading, writing, and mathematics. In Grade 3 writing, TLDSB is eleven percent higher than the province. TLDSB is slightly below the provincial levels in the Grade 6 areas, but have made some considerable gains in comparison to our results over last school year and years prior. TLDSB is committed to continuing to advance elementary students in all curriculum areas, specifically with early interventions in reading and mathematics.

“The system is so proud of our students, teachers, support staff, and system leaders for their dedication to the learning taking place in our classrooms which has directly contributed to these results,” said Chair of the Board, Bruce Reain.

Secondary results have also shown gains in the assessments. Grade 9 de-streamed mathematics saw a five percent increase over the previous year, and the Grade 10 Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test (OSSLT), a graduation requirement for all students, had a 84 percent success rate – a six percent increase from the previous school year. “As we continue to work toward personal success for each student across our system, we are seeing that incorporating problem-solving tasks and experiences, and providing direct instruction with deliberate practice all contribute to the success of TLDSB students,” says superintendent of learning, Kim Williams.

More information on EQAO results can be found on the provincial interactive dashboard, or specific TLDSB results can be found on the School Board Profile.

Here are the highlights from the 2022-2023 TLDSB EQAO results combined for students at or above provincial standards of level 3 and 4: