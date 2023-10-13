Low-Cost Clinics Help Pet Owners In Simcoe County Do Their Part To Prevent Rabies

The annual series of low-cost rabies clinics continues across Simcoe County until Oct. 29. The clinics provide an affordable way to get rabies shots for dogs and cats over three months old. You can find the dates and locations most convenient for you at smdhu.org/RabiesClinics.

Rabies is a fatal disease that can spread to humans through the bites or scratches of an infected animal. In 2022, health unit staff investigated nearly 1,600 animal exposure incidents and of those 40 percent of the animals investigated were cats and dogs who were unvaccinated or for which their vaccination status was unknown. Many of the investigations resulted in rabies vaccine for people as a precaution.

The good news is that rabies is preventable and vaccinating your pet is not just a way to keep them healthy – it helps to protect the human members of your family too. Even indoor pets need the vaccine for protection against rabies, and all pets and people should avoid contact with wild or stray animals.

Low-cost rabies clinics are offered annually by local veterinarians who generously give their time to participate in the program and operate the clinics. For more information about animal exposures and rabies or to find a clinic near you, visit smdhu.org/RabiesClinics or call Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.