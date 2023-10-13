Habitat For Humanity Ontario Gateway North Selects Newest Partner Family In Gravenhurst

Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North (HFHOGN) has announced the selection of its newest homeowner in Gravenhurst, Ontario. This affordable home previously belonged to another Habitat Partner Family who has since graduated from the HFHOGN program.

Stephanie, a dedicated mother, and her four children – Anthony (19), Austin and Aaron (twins, 17), and Alexis (11) – have been living in less-than-ideal conditions, sharing the unfinished basement of her mother’s house. With Stephanie’s aunt and grandmother also occupying the home, they were experiencing severe overcrowding.

“My mother, my aunt, and my grandmother live upstairs,” shares Stephanie. “The only space for the five of us was in the unfinished basement, and it’s only half a basement because the other half is a crawlspace.”

When speaking about the implications of their living situation, Stephanie explains, “We all share one open space with a bathroom. I’ve been sharing a bed with my daughter for three years. My oldest son had to make a makeshift wall using old cabinets and shelves so he could have some privacy and be able to sleep before going to work in the mornings.”

“We share one single light,” Stephanie says, highlighting the urgent need for stable and adequate housing for this family.