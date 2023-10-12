Xcelerate Summit Celebrates 10 Years Of Business Leadership With Three-Day Event

The 10th annual Xcelerate Summit will tackle everything from how to build meaningful business relationships, to marketing with artificial intelligence, to how to remove the ‘ick’ from sales.

The three-day event, running Oct. 24 to 26 at various downtown Barrie venues, brings together prominent local business leaders and offers a packed agenda of practical learning, networking, a keynote speaker, hands-on workshops, pop-up talks, social night, and a panel of presidents and CEOs of businesses across Simcoe County and beyond.

“Business leaders are a driving force of innovation in Simcoe County and surrounding areas. Their expertise and experience are invaluable for growth and prosperity, and we are grateful for their continued collaboration with Georgian’s Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre,” said Mira Ray, Executive Director, Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Georgian College. “The participation of local business leaders has helped make Xcelerate Summit Central Ontario’s premier business event.”

Chris Cummins, founder and CEO of Cummins Media Inc., is this year’s keynote speaker and will focus on the human side of business. He will share techniques about how to provide value first to earn more opportunities, build good business relationships and how to deepen them.

“Georgian is excited to celebrate our 10th year of Xcelerate Summit. With our partners, we are bringing together dozens of stellar local business leaders to inspire, teach and demonstrate how our communities are great places to start, grow and excel in business,” said Ray.

The event is organized by Georgian’s Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre, Invest Barrie, the Small Business Centre of Barrie, County of Simcoe, City of Orillia, the Barrie Chamber of Commerce, the Sandbox Centre, Innisfil Accelerates, Grow Vantage, and the South Georgian Bay Small Business Enterprise Centre.

Participants at Xcelerate Summit can expect to:

Learn some quick fixes and tips to improve performance and efficiency,

Walk away with actionable ideas,

Get up to date on new technology,

Learn strategies to handle growth and retain staff,

Meet a variety of business experts, and

Learn some ways to increase profitability.

Tickets for Xcelerate Summit range from $100 for a day pass, to $175 for a regular pass for all three days. Students can access the entire event for $25 by emailing hbec@georgiancollege.ca for a discount code.

Register and see the full schedule at xceleratesummit.co.