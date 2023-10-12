Midland Residents Win $5M Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot

David and Brenda King of Midland can “find their possible” after winning $5 million in the LOTTO 6/49 Classic Jackpot on September 23, 2023.

David and Brenda, married for 38 years, are weekly lottery players. Brenda says she started playing the lottery when she turned 18 because her parents loved to play.

“It was early in the morning, and I was in the living room checking the winning numbers. I saw a few of them matched and thought, ‘This can’t be right.’ I scanned the ticket using the OLG app and saw all the zeroes – my hands started to shake,” Brenda shared while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up their winnings. “I went to David and said, ‘Honey, I think we won the lottery!'”

The pair started cheering and dancing together. “It’s an overwhelming feeling that comes with a lot of disbelief,” said Brenda. “I feel lucky, secure and incredible!” David added.

“We feel so blessed. My mom would have been so thrilled. I wish she was here to experience it with us,” said Brenda.

The couple plans to pay off their mortgage and renovate their home. “We will start turning our property into our dream home,” Brenda said. “We have a lot of decisions to make. This win allows us to live life on our own terms,” David smiled.

LOTTO 6/49 offers players a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per play.

The Classic Draw offers a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw, while the Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1 million prize, or the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million. Click here for more information about the new LOTTO 6/49.

The winning ticket was purchased at Convenience + on King Street in Midland.