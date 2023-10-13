SKI YOU THERE! 7th Annual Santa Claus Charity Waterski Show Returns To Kearney

On November 4th at 1:00 p.m, Santa Claus and his elves will be waterskiing, barefooting, and wakeboarding across Mirror Bay to raise funds for the Lions Club Food Drive.

Cash donations, donations via e-Transfer to santaskishow@gmail.com or non-perishable food items are required as admission to the show. Prior to the show, Johnny Kennedy will be performing his live Cottage Country Music on the dock.

The goal this year is to raise over $7000 to support the Burk’s Falls and District Food Bank which is in desperate need of donations.

“The number of people dealing with food insecurity is up considerably, including a lot more children. The downturn in the economy, most notably the cost of food, is likely the cause for this increase and also has resulted in much fewer donations. The Santa Ski Show is very much anticipated to help make up for this shortfall.” said Carol Ballantyne, a volunteer at the food bank.

Now in its 7th year, the Santa Claus Charity Ski Show has become a “can’t miss event” in the region. “Hosting the Santa Ski Show in our Town is both an honour and a privilege. While enjoying the show we feel blessed to know that we are contributing to the well-being of our local food bank and in turn our families in need. The support the Santa Ski Show brings to our community is so valuable,” said Mayor Cheryl Philip.

Every year the Santa Claus Charity Ski Show grows and new sponsors have helped to make a greater impact. “Muskoka Auto Parts sponsored the Santa Ski Show for the first time last year. We were so excited to help make it the most successful event yet with 4000 lbs of food donations and over $6000 going to the Food Bank. Supporting our community is always important to us.” said Daniel Dennis, General Manager of Muskoka Auto Parts Limited.

The Santa Claus Charity Ski Show is made possible by the Kearney Lions Club and local sponsors: Rickward’s Small Motors, Muskoka Auto Parts, Scarlett Point Retreat,SWS Muskoka, NyDock, Muskoka Extreme, Lake of Bays Marina, Reynold’s Excavating, West Edge Building Company, Long and Mcquade Gravenhurst, Fork on Main, Fetterley’s Gas, DJ’s Bar and Grill at the Legion, and Nostalgia Antiques.

Donations to support the Santa Claus Charity Ski Show can be made by e-Transfer to santaskishow@gmail.com