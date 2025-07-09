Vintage Boat Show Returns To Gravenhurst On Saturday, July 12, 2025

This July the 43rd Vintage boat show is back stronger than ever. The 2023 show brought out an impressive variety of boats, enthusiastic participants and excited crowds. Following last year’s cancellation, this year as we add backing more events and activities all signs indicate that we will certainly exceed previous attendance. The show will have two days of activities for members, participants and the public.

The public are invited to attend this FREE show with plenty to see and do on the Waterfront and Sports Field. We are expecting a great turnout of boats, both wood and glass, filling the slips at the docks with a strong complement of watercraft being displayed on land. And of course, the crowd favourites will be returning, including the Nautical Flea Market, Boats4Sale, and Vendors’ Alley.

New this year is the Vintage and Classic Car Show being held in the Sports Field adjacent to Muskoka Wharf. This event is being organized by the Muskoka Motor Club.