Skills Ontario Trades & Tech Summer Camps Helping Youth Explore And Try Careers In The Skilled Trades

Learning new skills is on the agenda for students participating in a fun and educational summer camp program hosted by Skills Ontario.

Skills Ontario Trades & Tech Summer Camps are week-long day camps hosted across the province that provide youth with fun, interactive activities to build skills and learn about the rewarding and fulfilling opportunities in the skilled trades and technologies.

Throughout July and August, over 30 camps will take place in 22 different locations across Ontario in partnership with different colleges and training institutions.

Trades & Tech Camps program are designed for students entering Grades 7 to 9 giving them the chance to participate in skilled trade and technology workshops and tours. Skills Ontario is also hosting camps for French-speaking youth, all-girls camps, and workshop days for Indigenous youth.

“Learning doesn’t end over the summer, and our Trades & Tech Camps are the perfect opportunity for youth to try new things, get information about career opportunities in the skilled trades, and discover their passion,” says Ian Howcroft, CEO of Skills Ontario. “These camps are helping to change lives and inspire leaders through skilled trades and technologies.”

The Trades & Tech Camps Program is made possible thanks to the support of our program sponsors: the Ontario Government, the Workplace Safety Insurance Bureau (WSIB) Ontario, and Apprenticesearch.com. More information on this program can be found at skillsontario.com/camp.