Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club’s New Croquet Program Has Taken Off This Summer

The Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club’s (MLBC) new croquet program has taken off this summer, with the help of a sponsorship from McMaster’s Fine Foods in Bracebridge.

McMaster’s sponsored the evening croquet league, which ran Thursday evenings through July and August. The format was “golf croquet” which is a fun, social, and easy-to-learn croquet game.

“We are pleased to support this new sport at the Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club. We wish them a lot of success and fun for all future players,” stated Melanie Carter, owner of McMaster’s Fine Foods.

“Our new croquet program has become quite popular, and we are very grateful to McMaster’s Fine Foods for their generous sponsorship”, said Jeff Shurie, President of MLBC.

“I introduced the croquet program at the MLBC as a way use the green during times when it was not being used for bowling, and to bring in new members’” explained Sally Mills, Past President and Croquet Program Coordinator. “Croquet is played on a level surface with very short grass, which is identical to the lawn bowling playing surface. This spring we had over 40 participants in our Learn to Play Golf Croquet program, and look forward to offering this popular program in the spring of 2024.”

The MLBC offers croquet four times per week, an evening league during the summer, and a fall in-house tournament.

The outdoor lawn bowling and croquet season is ending this month, and the indoor program starts in November. The MLBC offers a “short mat” indoor program in the upstairs Auditorium of the Bracebridge Memorial Arena from November to April. The same lawn bowls are used on mats that are 6’ wide and 45’ long. Introductory short mat lessons will be offered at the Arena during early November. Information can be found at www.muskokabowls.ca, under “Short Mat Bowling”.

“We are looking forward to re-starting this enjoyable and successful indoor program,” stated President Jeff Shurie. “Many people, especially seniors, find that there are few indoor winter sports available to them, and really enjoy this low-impact, social activity.”

The lawn bowling club, located on the grounds of the Muskoka Highlands Golf Course, holds various events, leagues, community events, and tournaments throughout the May to October season. For more information on all programs, visit www.muskokabowls.ca, call 705-645-9767, or email office@muskokabowls.ca.