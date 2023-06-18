Officer Receives Minor Injuries, Two People From Orillia Face Several Charges

The Orillia OPP charged two individuals attempting to flee police custody during lawful arrest for outstanding warrants.

On June 16, 2023, shortly after 6 p.m., officers from Orillia OPP were called to a business on Colborne Street in the City of Orillia for reports of two suspicious males. Orillia OPP officers identified the individuals as persons currently on outstanding warrants. During the arrest both males became combative and attempted to flee police custody. An officer sustained minor injuries during the altercation and both individuals were arrested and charged.

As a result; Jordan King, 28 year-old, from Orillia has been charged with:

Fail to comply with Probation Order – 2 counts.

Fail to comply with an appearance notice.

Escape lawful custody.

Assault with intent to resist arrest.

Resist peace officer.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges on June 17, 2023.

As well, Bruce Coote, 33 year-old, from Barrie has been charged with:

Resist peace officer

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges on July 25, 2023.