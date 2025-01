A great volunteer opportunity with the Bracebridge Fire and Ice Festival!

Looking to be a part of the action?

Receive FREE access to the day’s events, along with a comfy toque that everyone wants.

Sign up for roles like skating rink attendant, parking attendant, ticket sales, tube run attendant and more!

https://fireandicebracebridge.com/volunteer To sign up or get more info visit

or e-mail info@fireandicebracebridge.com