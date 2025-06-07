Two Days Of Culture, Connection, And Celebration: National Indigenous Peoples Day Returns To Huntsville

Once again, the Town of Huntsville is coming together with community partners to offer a special two-day celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day (NIPD). Join us on Friday, June 20 and Saturday, June 21 for a weekend filled with music, learning, storytelling, and connection—highlighting the vibrant cultures, traditions, and contributions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples.

The expanded two-day format reflects the growing importance of this community event and offers more opportunities for residents and visitors to learn, reflect, and engage.

Friday, June 20 – Walk Through Culture at Muskoka Heritage Place

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Rain or Shine

In partnership with Hope Arises Project Inc., Muskoka Heritage Place (MHP) is hosting a free immersive educational experience for local schools and the general public. Visitors can explore a variety of learning stations that highlight Indigenous culture and traditions which include:

Lacrosse skills demonstration

Two Row Wampum beading

Drumming Workshop

Orange ribbon rolling

Screening of the short documentary, Poplar River, The Lake Winnipeg Project by Anishinaabe/Cree director Kevin Settee.

For a full list of activities and updates to scheduled programming, please visit muskokaheritageplace.ca

Please note that regular MHP programming will be paused for the day.

Saturday, June 21 – Music, Makers, and Market at River Mill Park

4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Rain Location: Algonquin Theatre

River Mill Park will come alive with Indigenous artisans, crafts people, educators and entertainers in a second day of celebration marking National Indigenous Peoples Day. Bring your blanket or lawn chair and settle in for an evening of song, story, and community.

Opening the event are back to back performances by drummer, Jared Big Canoe, and his stage persona, rapper J-rez. Headliner Julian Taylor, presented in association with the Mariposa Folk Festival, then takes the stage to wrap up the night. Break up the evening at the vendor market where you can discover unique artistic techniques and learn more about Indigenous traditions and contemporary culture.

This free event is open to the public and offers residents and visitors alike a chance to gather together, support Indigenous entrepreneurs, and experience the richness of Indigenous culture in the heart of Huntsville.

In the event of inclement weather, plans for these events may change, with the June 21 festivities moving to the Algonquin Theatre. Follow the @townofhuntsville and @muskokaheritageplace for updates.

This project is funded in part by the Government of Canada