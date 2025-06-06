Sleepy Driver In Idling Car Leads To Several Charges In Orillia

A complaint of a suspicious vehicle has led to Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substance Charges by the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On June 4, 2025, at approximately 8:50 a.m, officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle with a driver slumped over on Jarvis St. in the City of Orillia. Upon arriving on scene, officers noted that the vehicle was on and running, and there was a lone female in the driver’s seat. Speaking with the driver, officers entered into an impaired investigation and ultimately formed grounds to arrest the driver for impaired by drug after failing a Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST). The accused was transported back to the Orillia Detachment for further testing by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

As result of the investigation, a replica firearm, switch blade knife, 32.6 grams of Methamphetamine, 7.4 grams of Percocet’s and 4 grams of Psilocybin were seized.

Angela Wellls, 34-year-old from Lindsay On, was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted weapon at Unauthorized place

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Opioid (other than Heroin)

Possession of a Schedule III Substance

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Have care or control of a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking with a future court date. Additionally, their driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for 7 days.