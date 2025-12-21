Toronto Maple Leafs Alumni Game Coming To Muskoka In Support Of Local Kids

Hockey fans across Muskoka can look forward to a special night of excitement, nostalgia, and community impact as the Toronto Maple Leafs Alumni take to the ice on Friday, February 27, 2026, at the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Arena. The game will raise vital funds in support of the Children’s Foundation of Muskoka (CFM), helping children and youth across the region access camp, programs, opportunities, and essential supports.

The Alumni team will be led by Head Coach and Ambassador Wendel Clark, with former Maple Leafs Kris King, Rick Vaive, and Todd Gill already confirmed to participate. Additional Leafs Alumni will be announced closer to the event.

“This game will serve as a great highlight for our community,” said Dave Lyons, Executive Director of the CFM. “It will bring people together around a shared love of hockey while making a real and lasting difference for local kids and families who need support.”

Tickets for the Toronto Maple Leafs Alumni Game are scheduled to go on sale December 19th at NOON and will be available for purchase online through the CFM website. In addition to ticket sales, sponsorship opportunities and a silent auction will help drive fundraising efforts for the Foundation.

The CFM supports children and youth facing financial barriers by funding access to sports and recreation, the arts, post-secondary education, mental health supports, and basic needs throughout the region. Proceeds from the game will directly support these initiatives.

More event details, including participating rosters and other announcements, will be shared in the lead-up to the event on the CFM’s social media channels.

For ticket information, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, please contact:

Dave Lyons

Executive Director, Children’s Foundation of Muskoka

E-mail: dlyons.cfm@gmail.com || Phone: 705-788-2929