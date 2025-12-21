Southern Georgian Bay OPP Snowmobile Patrols Focus On Rider Safety

As winter settles over Southern Georgian Bay, snowmobile enthusiasts are eager to hit the trails and enjoy Ontario’s scenic landscapes. With thousands of riders expected on Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trails this season, the Southern Georgian Bay OPP is ramping up patrols to ensure everyone rides safely and responsibly. Snowmobiling can be an exciting way to experience the outdoors, but it comes with serious risks if safety rules are ignored. That’s why officers are reminding riders to prepare properly, follow the law, and make smart choices before heading out.

Key Safety Reminders Before You Ride

Check trail status: Ensure trails are open and you have a valid trail pass, validation sticker, and insurance.

Ride responsibly: Stay in control and adjust to trail conditions.

Obey speed limits: Maximum 50 km/h on trails

20 km/h on roads posted 50 km/h or less

50 km/h where the road limit is over 50 km/h

Never drive impaired.

No Ice Is Safe Ice: Always check conditions before venturing onto frozen surfaces.

Operating a snowmobile while impaired by alcohol or drugs is a criminal offence under the Criminal Code of Canada. Penalties are the same as for impaired driving in a vehicle and will affect your driver’s licence, including suspension, fines, and a criminal record.

The OPP conducts R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) checks year-round, including one snowmobile trails. Riders should expect to see officers on trails and at access points during both day and night. The goal is simple: keep impaired drivers off our roads and trails to prevent serious injuries and fatalities.