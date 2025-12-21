2026 Toronto International Boat Show Is The Only Place To Play Pickleball On The Largest Indoor Lake

|
- Glow in the Dark Boating & Sunset Golden Hour Boating – Go boating in a unique and serene environment under glowing lights (daily).
- Competitions: Stand Up Paddleboard Races (Jan. 17) & Remote Control Sailing Regatta Races (Jan. 20-22).
- Antique Boat Rides for Charity: Buy a raffle to enjoy a ride in a restored antique cedar strip Richardson 14’ boat, powered by a Tohatsu ALARIS™ 6.0kW electric outboard motor. Proceeds go to support Kids & Classics Boatshops Museum (daily, except for Sundays).
- Boat Handling, Docking, Canoe Paddling and Casting Demos (various, daily).
- Waterskiing & Wakeboarding Shows (Jan. 22-25) – Take in some adrenaline-packed action on The Lake with the family-favourite Waterskiing Show (Jan. 22-25) complete with costumes, lights and music; as well as a spectacular Showcase of Wakeboard Champions on Sun. Jan. 25 capping off the final day of the Toronto Boat Show on a high-flying note.
- Fliteboard, JetSurf, E-Surf and Nuefoil Board Demos
68th Annual Toronto International Boat Show
January 17 – 25, 2026 at Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place
Saturday, January 17 & Sunday, January 18: 10am to 6pm
Monday, January 19 – Tuesday, January 20 : 11am to 7pm
Wednesday, January 21 – LATE NIGHT: 11am to 9pm
Thursday, January 22 – LATE NIGHT: 11am to 9pm
Friday, January 23: 11am to 7pm
Saturday, January 24: 10am to 6pm
Sunday, January 25: 10am to 5pm
Tickets:
Adult 1-Day Admission (ages 17 – 64): $26.00
Senior 1-Day Admission (ages 65+): $24.00
Youth Admission (ages 6 – 16): $5.00
Kids 5 & Under: FREE
Adult 2-Day Admission (ages 17-64): $35.00
Senior 2-Day Admission (ages 65+): $33.00
9-Day Show Pass (ages 17+): $55.00
$5 After 4pm Special:
Valid for entry AFTER 4pm (ages 17+)