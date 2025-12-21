2026 Toronto International Boat Show Is The Only Place To Play Pickleball On The Largest Indoor Lake

The 2026 Toronto International Boat Show is the only place to play pickleball on the largest indoor Lake for boaters ft. the World’s First Indoor Floating Pickleball Court

Mark your calendars for nine-days of exciting NEW features, free seminars and themed days including Women’s Day(Jan. 18), and must-see highlights such as the Paddling Film Festival Premiere and 2026 Indoor Wakeboard Canadian Championships

Reminder – Last Chance for Exclusive TIBS Hotel Discounts and Holiday Sale!
Toronto, ON (December 18, 2025) – Opening Day of the 68th Annual Toronto International Boat Show is less than a month away, but pre-planning your trip to North America’s largest indoor boat show begins now!   There’s plenty to get excited for with more than 1,000 boats on display, hundreds of new products and marine accessories to shop for, and 200+ free seminars available to attend. Toronto Boat Show organizers have compiled a Holiday Check List for visitors to make the most of the nine-day boating event from ways to save on tickets and hotels, to free activities and new features such as the world’s first indoor pickleball court where visitors can sign up to play pickleball (Jan. 17 to 21) on the on the largest indoor lake for boaters!

TIBS Holiday Check List:
  • The Holiday Sale is still on until Dec. 31!  Tickets to the Toronto Boat Show make for great last-minute stocking stuffers for the boater or outdoors lover.  Use promo code HOLIDAY for 25% off general adult or senior tickets.
  • For those planning to attend the Toronto Boat Show on multiple days and looking for a staycation in the city, several partners are offering exclusive TIBS hotel discounts including the Westin Harbour Castle, Sheraton Centre Downtown, Hotel X, and Chelsea Hotel with rates starting at $189/night, if booked before January 2.  Hurry, rooms sell out fast!
  • Mark these Key Dates and Special Events:
  • Sat. Jan. 17 – Opening Day of the 2026 Toronto Boat Show: Doors open at 10am
  • Wed. Jan 21 & Thurs. Jan. 22 – Late Night: Shopping hours extended until 9pm
  • Jan. 17 to 21 – NEW!  Sign-Up for Indoor Pickleball on The Lake!  Serving up fun, the Toronto Boat Show is the only place to play pickleball on the world’s first full-sized floating pickleball court on the largest indoor lake for boaters.  Smash, dink, or rally with provided paddles, or bring your own paddles for some friendly competition.  Come experience what all the hype is about and why pickleball is North America’s fastest growing sport.
  • Sun. Jan. 18 – Women’s Day Seminars:  Get ready for a great day of women empowering women with panels moderated by Megan Medlock of Ontario Sailing.  Salon 107.
  • 11:30am – 12:30pm – Inflatable Life Jackets: Understanding How They Work & Maintenance Essentials with Lili Colby
  • 12:30 pm– 1:30pm – Women & Sailing (Panel Discussion) with Louisa Sonosky, Andrea Paleshi, Jane Lumbers, Maura Kilcoyne
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm – From Reluctant to Ready: Embracing the Boating Lifestyle with Kimberly Russo
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm – Reducing the Stress of Anchoring with Ken & Carol Gillstrom
  • 3:30pm– 4:30pm – Boating….Feeling Confident on the Water (Panel Discussion) with Diane Reid, Petra Fischer, Cynthia Robins, Marie Bates
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm – Staying Healthy and Fit on the Water with Carol Gillstrom
  • Sat. Jan. 24 – Sailor’s Day:  Celebrating the thrills, skills, and sailing community!  Connect with fellow sailors, learn from industry experts, and be inspired by worldclass skippers including Shannon Thibodeau on “Become an Ocean Racer,” and Magnus Clarke & Heather Kosa Clarke sharing the history of “The Sinking of Red Herring 15 NM from Lake Michigan’s Shore.”  PLUS – join an exclusive LIVE virtual event with Melodie Schaffer and her Canadian co-skipper, Colin Campbell, from her Class 40 boat, Whiskey Jack.  Check in on their progress and adventure as they race Leg 4 (Sydney, Australia to Valparaiso, Chile) of the Globe 40 Round the World Race, as the only Canadian entry.
  • 2026 Paddling Film Festival Premiere – The Paddling Film Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a lineup of international, award-winning films exploring the universal connection to nature through paddling.  The Festival kicks off its 2026 World Tour with The Complete Paddler hosting a viewing event exclusively at the Toronto Boat Show on Thursday, January 22 (6pm – 10pm in Salon 107), where winning films of each category will be screened.  Come for an evening of great films, door prizes, and chance to win a Boreal Designs Baltic 120 Ultralight Kayak!
Trailer from the 2025 Paddling Film Festival.  2026 World Tour kicks off at the Toronto International Boat Show, with an evening of award-winning screenings on Jan. 22
  • Discover Camping & Boating – A dedicated destination for outdoor-loving adventurers to learn more about the increasingly popular lifestyle of Camping & Boating.  Find resources and chat with experts on everything from where to find camping grounds to pitching a tent and portaging.
  • Full 2026 Seminar Schedule is now posted online!   The Toronto Boat Show offers the most comprehensive line up of education and free seminars for boaters of all interests and skill levels.  There are more than 200 hourly seminars across four locations featuring industry experts, avid boaters and professional sailors.

Seminar Highlights

  • Mike Peasgood – Co-Founder of marine tech company, ENVGO, based in Waterloo, will present:  “A New Era of Boating Takes Flight” (Jan. 21) and “Elevating Your Boating Experience” (Jan. 24) detailing the creation of the first Canadian-made hydrofoiling boat.
  • Robert Youens – 71-year-old cancer survivor who recently broke the 5,000 mile Great Loop Speed Records for Solo and Single Engine Vessel using the most unlikely vessel… a Jon Boat more commonly seen in bayous of Louisiana.   He presents his journey of sailing the “Great Loop Jon Boat – Setting Records While Uniting The World” sponsored by Tohatsu (Jan. 17 & 18).
Read more about Robert Youens:
“The 71-Year Old Texan Who Broke a Big Record on a Tiny Boat”
  • Kevin Callan – Popular author and trusted paddling expert shares “The Happy Camper’s Ultimate Canoe Trips” (Jan. 17 & 18).
  • Brenna Kelly – Mother and freestyle paddler on Canada’s National Team is passionate about introducing people to paddlesports including kids!  Learn “How to Get Your Kids to Love Paddling” (Jan. 23 & 24).
  • AND – Plenty of seminars covering practical tips, advice and know-how related to boating such as understanding battery-powered devices, boat trailer safety, becoming weather-wise, and more!
  • Must-Sees & Must Try on The Lake (Daily):  One of the marquee features of the of the Toronto Boat Show is transforming the ice rink inside Coca-Cola Coliseum into a massive indoor lake for visitors to enjoy FREE boating activities and see all that is cool and trending on the water.
  • The debut of Indoor Pickleball on The Lake featuring a full-sized floating court on water, with paddles and balls to get your game on (available from Jan. 17 – 21).
  • Jan. 23 – 25:  The 7th Annual Indoor Wakeboard Canadian Championships (Closing Weekend):  This sanctioned, world-class competition sees the top professional and amateur wakeboarders across Canada compete for cash prizes.  Meet pro-riders and watch them perform spectacular grinds, tricks, and flips in The Lake.  Men’s and Women’s Qualifying Rounds take place Friday, Jan. 23 with Finals and Awards ceremonies on Saturday, Jan. 24.
  • Glow in the Dark Boating & Sunset Golden Hour Boating – Go boating in a unique and serene environment under glowing lights (daily).
  • Competitions: Stand Up Paddleboard Races (Jan. 17) & Remote Control Sailing Regatta Races (Jan. 20-22).
  • Antique Boat Rides for Charity:  Buy a raffle to enjoy a ride in a restored antique cedar strip Richardson 14’ boat,  powered by a Tohatsu ALARIS™ 6.0kW electric outboard motor.  Proceeds go to support Kids & Classics Boatshops Museum (daily, except for Sundays).
  • Boat Handling, Docking, Canoe Paddling and Casting Demos (various, daily).
  • Waterskiing & Wakeboarding Shows (Jan. 22-25) – Take in some adrenaline-packed action on The Lake with the family-favourite Waterskiing Show (Jan. 22-25) complete with costumes, lights and music; as well as a spectacular Showcase of Wakeboard Champions on Sun. Jan. 25 capping off the final day of the Toronto Boat Show on a high-flying note.
  • Fliteboard, JetSurf, E-Surf and Nuefoil Board Demos

68th Annual Toronto International Boat Show 

January 17 – 25, 2026 at Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place

Saturday, January 17 & Sunday, January 18: 10am to 6pm
Monday, January 19 – Tuesday, January 20 : 11am to 7pm
Wednesday, January 21 – LATE NIGHT: 11am to 9pm
Thursday, January 22 – LATE NIGHT: 11am to 9pm
Friday, January 23: 11am to 7pm
Saturday, January 24: 10am to 6pm
Sunday, January 25: 10am to 5pm

Tickets:
Adult 1-Day Admission (ages 17 – 64):  $26.00
Senior 1-Day Admission (ages 65+):  $24.00
Youth Admission (ages 6 – 16):  $5.00
Kids 5 & Under:  FREE

Adult 2-Day Admission (ages 17-64):  $35.00
Senior 2-Day Admission (ages 65+):  $33.00
9-Day Show Pass (ages 17+):  $55.00

$5 After 4pm Special: 
Valid for entry AFTER 4pm (ages 17+)

