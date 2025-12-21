2026 Toronto International Boat Show Is The Only Place To Play Pickleball On The Largest Indoor Lake

Sun. Jan. 18 – Women’s Day Seminars: Get ready for a great day of women empowering women with panels moderated by Megan Medlock of Ontario Sailing. Salon 107. 11:30am – 12:30pm – Inflatable Life Jackets: Understanding How They Work & Maintenance Essentials with Lili Colby

12:30 pm– 1:30pm – Women & Sailing (Panel Discussion) with Louisa Sonosky, Andrea Paleshi, Jane Lumbers, Maura Kilcoyne

1:30pm – 2:30pm – From Reluctant to Ready: Embracing the Boating Lifestyle with Kimberly Russo

2:30pm – 3:30pm – Reducing the Stress of Anchoring with Ken & Carol Gillstrom

3:30pm– 4:30pm – Boating….Feeling Confident on the Water (Panel Discussion) with Diane Reid, Petra Fischer, Cynthia Robins, Marie Bates

4:30pm – 5:30pm – Staying Healthy and Fit on the Water with Carol Gillstrom Sat. Jan. 24 – Sailor’s Day: Celebrating the thrills, skills, and sailing community! Connect with fellow sailors, learn from industry experts, and be inspired by worldclass skippers including Shannon Thibodeau on “Become an Ocean Racer,” and Magnus Clarke & Heather Kosa Clarke sharing the history of “The Sinking of Red Herring 15 NM from Lake Michigan’s Shore.” PLUS – join an exclusive LIVE virtual event with Melodie Schaffer and her Canadian co-skipper, Colin Campbell, from her Class 40 boat, Whiskey Jack. Check in on their progress and adventure as they race Leg 4 (Sydney, Australia to Valparaiso, Chile) of the Globe 40 Round the World Race, as the only Canadian entry. 2026 Paddling Film Festival Premiere – The Paddling Film Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a lineup of international, award-winning films exploring the universal connection to nature through paddling. The Festival kicks off its 2026 World Tour with The Complete Paddler hosting a viewing event exclusively at the Toronto Boat Show on Thursday, January 22 (6pm – 10pm in Salon 107), where winning films of each category will be screened. Come for an evening of great films, door prizes, and chance to win a Boreal Designs Baltic 120 Ultralight Kayak!