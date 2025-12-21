Town Of Bracebridge Announces New Director Of Planning And Development

The Town of Bracebridge is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Holmes as its new Director of Planning and Development, effective March 9, 2026. Matt brings more than 25 years of progressive municipal planning experience with the Town of Bracebridge, including the past 11 years as Manager of Planning Services. His appointment reflects both his deep institutional knowledge and his long-standing commitment to the community.

In his current role, Matt has overseen municipal planning applications, led major policy initiatives, managed operating and capital budgets, and provided expert planning advice to Council, Committees, and the Ontario Land Tribunal. He has played a key leadership role in several significant projects, including the recent review of the Town’s Official Plan, the Comprehensive Zoning By-law, and the implementation of Site Plan Control Guidelines, helping to guide balanced and sustainable growth across the community.

Matt is a long-time Bracebridge resident and an active community volunteer, further strengthening his connection to the town he will continue to help shape.

The appointment supports continuity and long-term leadership within the Planning and Development Department as the Town continues to advance key planning, building, and economic development initiatives. Over the coming months, Matt will transition into his new role as Cheryl Kelley, the Town’s current Director of Planning and Development, prepares for retirement in April 2026 after 23 years with the Town.