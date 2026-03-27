Team Canada Headed To Argentina For U17 World Championships

Team Canada is en route to Argentina for the 2026 IWWF World Under-17 Waterski Championships, set to take place April 1-5, 2026, at Lago Ahumada Nautical Stadium in Córdoba.

Upon arrival, the team will begin preparations with an unofficial training period, followed by official familiarization on March 30-31. Competition is scheduled to begin on April 1.

This year’s Championships mark the first time the U17 Worlds will be held in Argentina. More than 110 athletes from over 18 countries will compete in slalom, trick, and jump at the Ahumada Waterski Club, a purpose-built site located between San José and Villa Dolores in the Córdoba region.

Team Canada – U17 World Championships

Team Athletes:

Ryan Cresswell (Brooklin, ON) – Slalom

Asher Dixon (Kamloops, BC) – Slalom, Trick, Jump

Sophie Strilchuk (Lloydminster, AB / represents Saskatchewan) – Slalom, Trick, Jump

Jace Townsend (Arizona / family connection to Ontario) – Slalom, Trick

Reese Townsend (Arizona / family connection to Ontario) – Slalom, Trick, Jump

Anna Wheeler (Thornhill, ON) – Slalom, Trick

Wild Card Athletes:

Matthew Baxter (Burlington, ON) – Slalom

Jacob Kuntz (Conestogo, ON) – Slalom, Jump

Ethan Kuntz (Conestogo, ON) – Trick, Slalom

Team Coach:

Cole Grant (Winnipeg, MB)

For all nine athletes, this will be their first time competing at a World Championships, providing an opportunity to gain experience competing against the top junior athletes in the world.

Besides individual events, the six Team Athletes will contribute to the Team Overall competition, where combined scores across slalom, trick, and jump determine the overall team standings against other countries.

Team Canada’s roster also features two sets of siblings competing at the event, with Reese and Jace Townsend, as well as Jacob and Ethan Kuntz, each representing Canada on the international stage.

“For all of these athletes, this will be their first World Championships, which makes it a really exciting moment,” said Team Coach, Cole Grant. “Stepping onto the world stage is a big milestone, and we’re proud to support them as they represent Canada.”

For more information, including event details, start lists, and results, visit:

Event Website: https://ahumadaesquinautico.com/

IWWF Event Page: https://iwwf.sport/world-title-events/u17worlds2026/

Start Lists & Results: https://www.iwwfed-ea.org/classic/26IWWF02/