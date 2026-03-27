Driver Charged After Public Report Of Impairment In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver with impaired driving after receiving a concern from the public.

On Thursday, March 27, 2026 at 12:10 a.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a concern from a member of the public about the condition of a driver near a quick service restaurant in Gravenhurst. Officers located the vehicle and subsequently arrested and charged 27-year-old Samson Davidson of Washago with Impaired Operation and Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on April 28, 2026 to answer to his charges.

If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. Police will make every effort to locate the involved vehicle and conduct an investigation. Many times, these investigations result in charges and removing impaired drivers from Muskoka roads.

For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.