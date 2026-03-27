Weapon Call In Midland Leads To Charges

The Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a weapons-related incident that occurred earlier this morning in the Town of Midland.

Just after 10:00 a.m. on March 26, 2026, officers were dispatched to Hannah Street after receiving information that a person was seen brandishing a knife in front of a residence. Police immediately attended the area; however, the individual had left the scene in a vehicle prior to police arrival.

Through investigation, officers identified the licence plate of the involved vehicle and later attended the residence of the registered owner on Albert Street in Tay Township, where the vehicle was located. After approximately an hour, officers successfully convinced the individual to surrender and they were taken into custody without incident.

As a result of the investigation, Dylan King, 25 years old, of Tay Township, has been charged with:

Possess Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Mischief

Causing a Disturbance

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on May 7, 2026.