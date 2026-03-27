Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety Is In Effect In The District Until April 2

The Ministry of Natural Resources – Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District is advising

area residents and visitors that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety is in

effect in the district until Thursday, April 02, 2026.

This message will affect residents within the MNR Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District

for portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka, and County of Haliburton,

within the Severn, Boyne, Pickerel, Seguin, Magnetawan and Muskoka River Watersheds.

MNR advises residents to exercise extreme caution concerning ice conditions. No ice is

safe ice. Anyone planning to venture onto the ice should check the ice conditions often,

plan ahead, and be prepared for an emergency.

Higher than normal flow conditions are occurring throughout the area due to recent rainfall

and snowmelt. Slippery stream banks and fast flowing, cold water will create hazardous

conditions around all water bodies. Residents are reminded to keep a close watch on

weather conditions, regularly check for updated messages, exercise caution near fast

moving rivers and streams and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should

continue take necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to

rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions.

Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to various degrees as

runoff from rainfall and melting snow enter watercourses.

The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.

Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

The weather forecast is calling for daytime highs of -3°C to +7°C, and overnight lows are

forecasted between -15°C to 0 °C for the next 7 days. Forecasts are also suggesting that

the area may receive approximately 10mm to 15mm of rain and 5cm to 10cm of snow over

the next 7 days.

River flows in many areas of the district are at elevated levels. Lake levels in most areas

are stabilizing or steady decreasing with near normal seasonal temperatures forecasted.

Snow conditions across the watershed are near normal for this time of year.