Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety Is In Effect In The District Until April 2

The Ministry of Natural Resources – Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District is advising
area residents and visitors that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety is in
effect in the district until Thursday, April 02, 2026.
This message will affect residents within the MNR Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District
for portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka, and County of Haliburton,
within the Severn, Boyne, Pickerel, Seguin, Magnetawan and Muskoka River Watersheds.
MNR advises residents to exercise extreme caution concerning ice conditions. No ice is
safe ice. Anyone planning to venture onto the ice should check the ice conditions often,
plan ahead, and be prepared for an emergency.
Higher than normal flow conditions are occurring throughout the area due to recent rainfall
and snowmelt. Slippery stream banks and fast flowing, cold water will create hazardous
conditions around all water bodies. Residents are reminded to keep a close watch on
weather conditions, regularly check for updated messages, exercise caution near fast
moving rivers and streams and maintain close supervision of children and pets.
Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should
continue take necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to
rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions.
Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to various degrees as
runoff from rainfall and melting snow enter watercourses.
The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.
Further updates will be issued as appropriate.
The weather forecast is calling for daytime highs of -3°C to +7°C, and overnight lows are
forecasted between -15°C to 0 °C for the next 7 days. Forecasts are also suggesting that
the area may receive approximately 10mm to 15mm of rain and 5cm to 10cm of snow over
the next 7 days.
River flows in many areas of the district are at elevated levels. Lake levels in most areas
are stabilizing or steady decreasing with near normal seasonal temperatures forecasted.
Snow conditions across the watershed are near normal for this time of year.