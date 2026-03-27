Muskoka Lakes Resident Faces Several Drug Trafficking Charges

The Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) has charged a local woman with multiple offenses after a months long investigation into drug trafficking.

During the winter of 2025/2026, the Muskoka CSCU conducted an investigation into suspected drug trafficking activity occurring throughout the District of Muskoka. On March 25, 2026, with support from Bracebridge OPP officers and the OPP K-9 unit, Muskoka CSCU executed a search warrant at an address on Southwood Road in Gravenhurst and arrested and charged 41-year-old Whitney Wilson of Muskoka Lakes Township with the following:

Possession of schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – 5 counts

Possession of property obtained by crime

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge for a bail hearing on March 27, 2026 to answer to her charges.